BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

