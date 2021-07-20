Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,070 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

