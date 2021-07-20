Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,859 Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 125,820 shares of company stock valued at $136,024 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

