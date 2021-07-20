Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.