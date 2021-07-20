Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249,255 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.