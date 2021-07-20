Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,933,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

XPH stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

