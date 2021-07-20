Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.08. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

