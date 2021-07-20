Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BC8. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Shares of BC8 opened at €162.30 ($190.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is €155.82. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

