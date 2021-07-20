Beowulf (BWF) Reaches Market Cap of $10.50 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded down 11% against the dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00755211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

