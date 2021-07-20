Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €157.86 ($185.71).

ETR:AFX opened at €174.25 ($205.00) on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a twelve month high of €169.70 ($199.65). The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

