Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 294,232 Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 294,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.93% of Kismet Acquisition One at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSMT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,858,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

