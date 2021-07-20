Berkley W R Corp Buys New Shares in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000. TLG Acquisition One accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 5.03% of TLG Acquisition One at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter valued at $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLG Acquisition One stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 18,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,783. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

