Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 147,375 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goal Acquisitions news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $92,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,636 shares of company stock valued at $536,011 over the last three months.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

