Berkley W R Corp Has $19.52 Million Position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 215.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,940,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326,137 shares during the quarter. Crescent Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.3% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Crescent Acquisition worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,652,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA remained flat at $$8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 164,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $13.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRSA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

