Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 427,792 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 427,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTR remained flat at $$9.65 on Tuesday. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,986. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

