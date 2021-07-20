Berkley W R Corp Sells 104,954 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,954 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,313. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

