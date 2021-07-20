BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,486.67 ($32.49).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,780 ($36.32) to GBX 2,810 ($36.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,188 ($28.59). 5,324,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The stock has a market cap of £110.65 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.92.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

