Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,831,200.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bill.com stock opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

