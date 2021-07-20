Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 73.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $24,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $8,065,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 277,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,942 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,407.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $11,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,194 shares of company stock worth $30,619,694. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

NYSE BILL opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

