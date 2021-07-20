Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.10.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $324.16 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.60.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

