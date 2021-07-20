BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $26.96

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $26.41. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 8,583 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $677.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.