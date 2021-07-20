Bismuth (BIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $667.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.98 million and $667.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006375 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,682,353 coins and its circulating supply is 21,593,205 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

