bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.39 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $796,634.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00098096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00141770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,879.43 or 1.00117507 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

