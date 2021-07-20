Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $305.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $277,589.23 and approximately $305.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 285% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

