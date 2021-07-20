BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,960.18

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $75,960.18 and approximately $32.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00422957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.05 or 0.01413883 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,407,237 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

