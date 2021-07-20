BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $63.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $953.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

