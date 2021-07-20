BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,503 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,782. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

