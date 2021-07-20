BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 122.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

