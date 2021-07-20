BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRIG opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £41.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.93. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

