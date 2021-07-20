BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON BRIG opened at GBX 192 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £41.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.93. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.