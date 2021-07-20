BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 28,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,684. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

