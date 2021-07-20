Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $14.04.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
