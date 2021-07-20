Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $14.04.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

