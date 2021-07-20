Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 690 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,573. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.