BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 46.8% Over Last 7 Days

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $14,178.86 and $48.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006060 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.