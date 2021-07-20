Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $335,375.80 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $335,375.80 and approximately $70.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00047034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00757243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.