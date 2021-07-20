Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Quiet Period To Expire on July 20th

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

BSGAU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

