BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) is Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,785 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for about 1.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 8.25% of BlueLinx worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $5,149,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,611. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.82. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 268.95% and a net margin of 4.15%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

