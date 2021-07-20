BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:BXC opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 over the last ninety days. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

