Braemar Shipping Services Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BMS opened at GBX 308.16 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.43. Braemar Shipping Services has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a market cap of £98.53 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

