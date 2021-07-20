BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BrainsWay has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

