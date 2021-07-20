Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,602,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $33,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 465,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.