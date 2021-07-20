Bridger Management LLC Purchases Shares of 114,289 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,289 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,946,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $284.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

