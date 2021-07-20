Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

BHG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

In related news, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

