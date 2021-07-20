Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after buying an additional 127,863 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 645,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,874 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

BMY opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

