Brokerages Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics also reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $18.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $403.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $272,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,297 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.