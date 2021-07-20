Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Camden National posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.