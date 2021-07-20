Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. First Busey posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46. First Busey has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth about $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

