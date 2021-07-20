Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $617.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $609.75 million and the highest is $626.00 million. Roku reported sales of $356.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $404.68. 28,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.79 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,928 shares of company stock valued at $146,990,450. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Roku by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

