Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post sales of $135.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.02 million. Stratasys reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $564.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 28.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

