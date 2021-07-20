Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $179.25

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of AYI traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.47. 7,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,292. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $191,289.72. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

