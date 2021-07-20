Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $17.00

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,879. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

